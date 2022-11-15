Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 30th

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of AIRC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

