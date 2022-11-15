Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Down 2.3 %

APEN stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.