Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of APGOF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

