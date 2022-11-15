Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of APGOF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
