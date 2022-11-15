Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

