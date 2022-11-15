Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.13

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 5538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Aramark Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

