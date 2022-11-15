argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 794,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.14.

Shares of ARGX opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.24. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

