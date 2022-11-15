Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 773,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,529. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

About Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.