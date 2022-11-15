ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,313.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.
About ASMPT
