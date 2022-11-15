Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $143.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

