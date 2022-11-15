Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

