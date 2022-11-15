Associated Banc Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.