Associated Banc Corp Has $5.26 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 540.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.