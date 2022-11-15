Associated Banc Corp Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.25. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

