Associated Banc Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $292.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

