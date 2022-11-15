Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

