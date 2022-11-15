Associated Banc Corp Sells 294 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.