aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 664.8% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 9,300,000 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.