aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
aTyr Pharma Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.78.
Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 664.8% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 9,300,000 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
