Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $140.99 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $140.99 million and $6.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00581206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.59 or 0.30274074 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

