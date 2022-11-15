Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 13,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Austal Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Austal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.