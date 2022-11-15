AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.72.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$25.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.98. The company has a market cap of C$688.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

