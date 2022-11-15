Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $196.44 Average PT from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $228.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $6,063,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

