Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AVNW has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.75. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 185,907 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

