Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.13. 9,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 572,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.