Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,039 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Axonics worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,197 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $1,906,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

