Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of AZTA opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

