Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.58, but opened at $62.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 58,708 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZTA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,546,000 after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azenta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

