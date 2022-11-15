Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Stock Down 4.9 %

AZTA stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. Azenta has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Azenta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

