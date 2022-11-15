Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises approximately 2.6% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.09% of BioNTech worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $327,490,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $42,711,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.23. 12,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,928. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

