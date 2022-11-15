Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $2.62 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3,111.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,544,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,909,000 after buying an additional 2,560,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 68,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,336. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

