Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,766. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.