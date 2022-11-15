Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 23,569 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,569 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. 192,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.