BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Buys 20 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £147.20 ($172.97).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Brad Greve bought 18 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($173.87).

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 726.20 ($8.53). 7,280,165 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of £22.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,688.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 800.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 787.86. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.58) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($11.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.40) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.21).

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.