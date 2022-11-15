Bahram Akradi Sells 55,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,107,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,987,283.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.