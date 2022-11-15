Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Increased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for about 12.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Banco Bradesco worth $248,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

NYSE BBD remained flat at $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,834,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.