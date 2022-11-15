Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 3,998,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

