Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 3,998,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (BBAJF)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.