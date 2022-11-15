Bank of Hawaii Acquires 601 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,676. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

