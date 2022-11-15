Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.67. 32,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $129.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

