Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,222 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 906.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 614,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 553,029 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,088,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 57,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 327,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 499,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

