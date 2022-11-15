Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

