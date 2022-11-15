Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,642 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

About Walt Disney

DIS stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 520,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

