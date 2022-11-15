Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,876 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 579.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.44. 188,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

