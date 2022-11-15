Bank of Hawaii Sells 485 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

NYSE:COP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

