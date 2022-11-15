Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,815,788 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Fortinet worth $640,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 392.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 346.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 454.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 1,818,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 131,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

