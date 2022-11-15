Bank of Montreal Can Sells 940,181 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,194,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of AT&T worth $360,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 1,854,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

