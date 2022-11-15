Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,506,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $369,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 221.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shaw Communications Profile

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 14,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,180. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.