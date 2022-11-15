Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,808 shares of company stock worth $90,099 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

