Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 713,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 376.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 370,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Banner by 58.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner Trading Up 0.4 %

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BANR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. 4,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

