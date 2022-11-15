Barclays Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $30.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BROS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 1,851,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

