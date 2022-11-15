Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 298 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLN. Cheuvreux began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.23) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.53) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.23) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 377.88 ($4.44).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

LON:HLN opened at GBX 281.85 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.40 ($3.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.45. The company has a market cap of £26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,761.56.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.