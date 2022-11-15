Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 545,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

